Mother, Son Fall Down Stairs as Burglar Wrestles Away Wallet

A Sioux Falls mom carrying her son on a flight of stairs fell as a burglar struggled with the woman in an attempt to steal her wallet. During the struggle, the woman lost her footing, causing both her and her son to fall.

Police say the incident happened in the 300 block of South Duluth Avenue in Sioux Falls. Both were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where the boy was treated for a cut foot and assessed for back pain. The woman reported she was not injured.

According to the woman, the attacker approached her from behind so she did not get a good look at the suspect and could not provide a description.

The attack took place on Monday (March 19) between 10:00 PM and 10:30 PM.

If you have tips that would be helpful in locating the suspect and the missing wallet, contact police or crime stoppers.

