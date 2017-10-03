Moe's Southwest Grill , which opened its first Sioux Falls location in 2015 just off 41st and Western is closing its doors.

The restaurant chain is one of the most popular restaurants in America. According to the 2016 Harris Poll EquiTrend survey, Moe's is the "Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant of the Year."

The restaurant is known for serving up delicious burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, salads, stacks, burrito bowls, and salsas in more than 600 locations nationwide. With the closing of the Sioux Falls location, the nearest ones are located in Cedar Falls, Iowa and Kearney, Nebraska.

