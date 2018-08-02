Mitchell Police Looking for Missing Teen Jacqueline Miller

Our news gathering partner KSFY-TV reports that the Mitchell, South Dakota police department is seeking information to aid in the recovery of a missing teenage girl.

Fourteen-year-old Jacqueline Miller was last seen Monday. Authorities say that she ran away from home. KSFY reports that the police have followed up with several leads, but have not found the girl.

Miller was last seen Monday evening (July 30) in Mitchell. She was wearing a green t-shirt and black and white shorts.

Jacqueline is 5’1’’ tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown eyes and black mid-length hair down to about her shoulders.

The Mitchell Police Department is asking anyone with information on Jacqueline to contact the police department at 605-995-8400.

