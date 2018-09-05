Mitchell Police Have 4 Hour Standoff with Suicidal Man Sunday

It was the weekend of police standoffs in the Sioux Empire.

While the Sioux Falls PD dealt with a hit and run accident, turned standoff situation on Sunday afternoon, (September 2) that ended with the canine unit locating the suspect hiding inside a Sioux Falls home. Mitchell police had their own standoff situation to contend with earlier that same morning.

KSFY TV is reporting that Mitchell police officers were called into action Sunday morning around 2:30 for a report of an armed suicidal person. Upon arriving on scene, officers evacuated the residents from several surrounding homes. A nearby residential youth treatment facility was also forced to move its occupants to a sheltered place as a precautionary move.

Fortunately, the standoff with the armed man ended peacefully after about 4 hours time. KSFY reports that Mitchell police ended the threat by taking the suspect in custody around 6:30 on Sunday morning.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: