Mitchell Police Find Body in Field

Mitchell police are investigating a case that involves the body of a deceased man found in a field during the mid-morning hours on Monday, (December 10).

According to KSFY TV , Mitchell authorities received a call around 10:20 Monday morning that there was a suspicious vehicle parked and running in the 1600 block of South Burr Street in Mitchell.

Upon arriving, Mitchell police found the body of a 52-year-old man in an open field a short distance from the vehicle in question. KSFY reports that authorities believe the man found was the driver of the vehicle running.

At this time, Mitchell police do not believe there is any suspicious activity related to the death.

KSFY is reporting that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of the victim found has not been released, pending notification of all family members.

Source: KSFY TV