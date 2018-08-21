Mitchell Native Ordell Braase Is Three Time NFL Champion

It's football season. High School. College. Pro.

Oh, and even for the younger than High School, as my 10-year-old and 6-year-old Grandsons remind me.

And while South Dakota isn't home to an NFL team, we have our fair share of NFLers who came from the Sunshine State.

Among the greatest was the man pictured above, Ordell Braase. What are his credentials?

How about three NFL titles, including what's known as the Greatest Game Ever Played ? A two-time Pro Bowl selection, the Mitchell native played in 157 NFL games from 1957-1968 for the Baltimore Colts ( yes young folks, the Colts once called Baltimore home ).

A member of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame ( now there's stating the obvious! ), he was a three sport star in his college days at USD. Braase also helped the Mitchell Kernals to the 1950 State Basketball title.

According to Wikipedia Braase is retired and living in Florida at the age of 86.