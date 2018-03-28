Mitchell Man Gets Probation for Setting off Explosives

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A Mitchell man accused of setting off explosives near an apartment building will not spend any time in jail.

Authorities say residents named Andrew Castle as the man responsible for setting off explosions numerous times in the early morning hours early this year.

No one was hurt and there was no property damage, but the explosions shook the building and rattled windows.

The Daily Republic reports that Castle recently pleaded guilty to felony reckless burning or exploding. He was given a suspended 42-day jail sentence and fined $854. He'll be on probation for four years.

