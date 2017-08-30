Mission Accomplished: Couple Eats At Every Cracker Barrel In US

Ray and Wilma Yoder are a retired couple from Indiana that have successfully eaten at every Cracker Barrel in the continental United States. That is 645 Cracker Barrels in 44 states.

I wonder when they were in Sioux Falls?

The whole thing started back when Ray worked for a company that sold RVs. He would have to drive them across the country to deliver them. Ray said Cracker Barrel would always be a familiar place in an unfamiliar town. He also enjoyed that he didn't have to wear a tie.

When their kids got a little older, Wilma joined Ray on the road. They had been to so many Cracker Barrels already that they just decided to make a go of it and try to eat at every single one.

Two years ago the couple wasn't sure they'd complete their mission. While on the road, Wilma had a brain aneurysm at a Florida rest stop. Luckily, she is a trooper and was back on the road in no time. Ray does all the driving now.

The couple have routine when they visit a Cracker Barrel. As stated in USA Today:

On each visit, they sit in the familiar rockers, play the iconic peg game, enjoy a cozy fire and order a cider float. It's not on the menu, but the kitchen will normally make it anyway, Ray says. It's especially good with fall apples. “Well everybody does something, usually anyway, and we thought we’d do this and it would be fun,” says Sometimes Ray Yoder tells the server what they are up to — visiting every Cracker Barrel in the country. "I don’t think they believe me," he says, laughing.

Cracker Barrel got wind of the Yoders mission and actually helped them get to their last location in Oregon. Cracker Barrel flew them out and gave them the red carpet treatment.

40 years later...mission accomplished. Unless Cracker Barrel opens another location.

