Missing Yankton Woman Found Dead

After searching since Tuesday for a Yankton woman authorities are now investigating her death.

KSFY TV is reporting that the Yankton County Sheriff's Office released information about 59-year-old Phyllis Hunhoff that foul play is suspected in her death. Hunhoff was last seen Sunday evening (November 4) at her mother’s residence near Utica, South Dakota. She did not show up for her work Monday morning.



According to Yankton County Sheriff James Vlahakis, Knox County, Nebraska law enforcement officials found Hunhoff's body in her car in a rural area on the Santee Sioux Reservation after being notified by a hunter.

Vlahakis said foul play is suspected in Hunhoff's death.

No other details have been released.

If anyone has other information they should contact the Yankton County Sheriff's Office at (605) 668-3567 or call 911.