Missing Teen Found Safe in Sioux Falls Neighborhood Saturday

The family of a Sioux Falls teen with autism received quite a scare over the weekend when their 17-year old son went missing on Saturday.

KSFY TV is reporting that the teen's family contacted police on Saturday, (May 12) after attempting to search for their son for several hours at Yankton Trail Park. Once police were involved, they joined in the search around the park area, and also enlisted the help of the public by sending out a series of tweets notifying citizens of the search effort.

KSFY also reports that Sioux Falls Fire Rescue joined in the effort by deploying several boats onto the river nearby and setting up an incident command center in the Yankton Park vicinity.

Fortunately, the story has a very happy ending. According to KSFY, the missing teen was found safe and sound around 8:00 PM that night, walking near an intersection in the neighborhood of Minnesota and La Quinta. The young man was picked up by a good Samaritan driving around joining in the search and dropped off at Yankton Trail Park.

The family and authorities wish to thank everyone who helped participate in the effort to help locate the missing 17-year old boy.

Source: KSFY TV

