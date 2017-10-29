Have you seen this missing Sioux Falls 12 year old? Police are releasing information on Derrick Freeman in hopes that you and others will call in tips and other information to lead to his location. He is a 12 year old black male, 4’11”, 90 lbs, last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue shorts.

Sergeant Andrew Siebenborn of the Sioux Falls Police says Freeman was last seen in the area of the 600 block of W 18 th Street. He is not considered to be in danger at this time.

Typically a statement from police indicates the last time a missing person was seen, however this statement did not provide those details. The statement was sent to local media on Sunday October 29, at approximately 5:30 PM.

If you have details that could be helpful in locating the boy, contact police.

UPDATE: Sioux Falls Police issued an updated statement that the missing boy has been found.

