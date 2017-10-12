Update 10:15 AM: Sioux Falls Police reporting that Eduardo Lopez has been located.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Sioux Falls boy.

Police are asking for any information on 12-year-old Eduardo Lopez.

Eduardo was last seen around 4:00 PM Wednesday at his home in western Sioux Falls.

Police describe Eduardo as 5'5" tall, and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information that would lead police to finding Eduardo call Crime Stoppers at 605.367.7007.