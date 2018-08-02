Missing Iowa Woman Mollie Tibbetts Possibly Spotted in Missouri

Authorities are investigating an unconfirmed sighting of missing Iowa woman Mollie Tibbetts. She was possibly sighted at a truck stop in Kearney, Missouri. Kearney is located more than 230 miles away from where Tibbetts was last seen.

No other details of the sighting were released. All that's being said is that officers conducted a search of the area, spoke with witnesses and reviewed any potential surveillance video. A report was then sent to the investigative task force regarding the sighting.

Tibbetts was reported missing after she failed to show up for work in Brooklyn, Iowa, a farming community of about 1,500 people where she was living over the summer with her longtime boyfriend.

At a press conference earlier this week, police released no specific details about new developments in the case but said the search is active. If you have any information that could possibly help solve the case, call (641) 623-5679 .

Source: KSFY-TV

