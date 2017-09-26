Missed Garth in Sioux Falls? YouTube to the Rescue!

I don't know if you heard, but a certain country music sings played a concert in Sioux Falls recently. Well, nine concerts to be exact.

If you were unable to make it one of the Garth Brooks shows in Sioux Falls, maybe because you didn't know they were happening, or maybe you trapped in an old well for a week and had to be rescued, or maybe you were too cool to go. And now you regret being a snob and making fun of all your friends that went. Sometimes the sarcasm is a shield to protect you from your real feelings, the jealousy burns inside and.... is that just me? OK, anyways.

If you missed Garth-apalooza, or if you want to recapture the Garth-alicious magic, you can thanks to YouTube.

