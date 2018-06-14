Miss South Dakota Will Be Crowned This Weekend

Sixteen young women from across the state will compete in Hot Springs beginning today for thousands of dollars in scholarships and the role of Miss South Dakota.

The Miss South Dakota Scholarship Program will award more than $40,000 in cash scholarships, gifts and services, and will offer an additional $35,000 in in-kind scholarships to the new Miss South Dakota 2018 and state contestants.

The Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen program will award $5,500 in scholarships, as well as prizes including wardrobe and travel to the national pageant.

Just imagine if you were chosen as Miss South Dakota 2018? Here's what comes with the title. A car for her year of service. A wardrobe package, personal training and nutrition guidance throughout the year; and cash scholarships totaling at least $9,400.

With rehearsals and appearances earlier this week the preliminary competitions will be June 14 and 15, and finals will be held June 16.

The Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competition will be held June 14 and 15 in conjunction with the Miss South Dakota Pageant.

The public has a chance to choose one of the Top 8 Finalists by voting in the People's Choice Contest. Votes cost $1 each and proceeds will provide scholarships through the Miss SD Pageant and the SD Scholarship Foundation. Vote at: https://www.misssd.org/peoples-choice.

The new Miss South Dakota will compete at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September. Miss America Pageant finals will air on ABC on Sunday, September 9.

