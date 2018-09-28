Twins Catcher Willians Astudillo continues to make a strong case to lock in a spot on next season’s roster.

As one of Minnesota’s versatile most players Astudillo went 2-4 driving in four runs in Thursday's 9-3 win over Detroit.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.Com Tyler Austin is trying to prove he can be counted on as a slugging first baseman/designated hitter next year. Austin doubled twice and drove in three runs.

Joe Mauer's numbers continue to make headlines. With his RBI double in the third Mauer recorded the 600th extra-base hit of his career joining Harmon Killebrew (728), Kirby Puckett (678) and Kent Hrbek (623) as the only Twins players to reach 600 extra-base hits.

The final series of the regular season for the Minnesota Twins begins with a double-header at Target Field on Friday as the Twins host the Chicago White Sox. Game-1 is a makeup from earlier this season as Jose Berrios starts things off at 1:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.