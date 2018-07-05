Minnesota Wild, Rapid City Rush End Affiliation After One Season

The Minnesota Wild and Rapid City Rush have announced that their affiliation has come to an end and that it won't be renewed for next year.

Per an official release by the Rush, the decision to end the agreement between the two teams was mutual. The affiliation lasted just one single season. The Rush also say that they will continue to look into other NHL affiliations moving forward.

Season ticket holders of the Rush voiced their displeasure at an open forum with the owners of the Rush about how quick players would get called up to the Iowa Wild according to the Rapid City Journal. Other fans were also happy seeing players move up the ranks for an opportunity to get to the NHL.

Prior to the Rush's affiliation with the Wild, they were connected to the Arizona Coyotes for two years. Only five other teams in the NHL are currently unaffiliated with an ECHL team. The Rush could potentially join forces with Anaheim, Columbus, Florida, Nashville, or Las Vegas.

There is no timetable as to when a new affiliation could be announced. Rapid City will begin the 2018-19 ECHL season on October 12th in Utah. Their first home game will be played on October 20th against Kansas City.

