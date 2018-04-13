The city of Brandon is hoping that the votes go their way as they try to capture the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Brandon, South Dakota is one of four finalists to take home the grand prize and voting runs through April 14 at 10am CT.

The winner will receive $150,000 in rink upgrades and is afforded the opportunity to host a NHL preseason game.

The rink upgrades would occur in Brandon and the NHL preseason game would be played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Not only has there been a lot of support from the Sioux Empire, the Minnesota Wild lended a helping hand via Twitter to the Brandon community as they tried to rally up some votes as well.

So do your part and vote as many times as possible to help Brandon take home the Kraft Hockeyville Contest and $150,000 in rink upgrades all while bring a NHL game to Sioux Falls.