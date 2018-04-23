Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher Fired

The State of Hockey is licking their wounds after another post-season let-down. And now c

The Wild has made it to the post season six out of the last eight seasons and the Star Tribune is reporting that team owner Craig Leopold contract will not be renewed.

"I feel it is time for a new approach aimed at delivering a Stanley Cup to the deserving fans of the State of Hockey. I wish Chuck and his family the very best going forward," said Leopold.

It seems that when the Wild has made it to the playoffs it's been with the younger players who have had to fill lead roles of those who have gone down with injuries. On April 17 another injury to center Zack Parise with a fractured sternum. Defensemen Tyler Myers and Ryan Suter were also missing from the lineup during the playoffs but the Wild did manage to get at least one win in the series.

There's no question that Minnesota will still hold on to their nickname the State of Hockey.

Will we see the Wild in the post season next year? You bet.

