Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton focused on adding depth over adding recognizable names during the opening of NHL free agency.

Fenton, in his first offseason with the Wild, signed seven players to the roster on the first allowable day of free agency (July 1). The names of the players are not necessarily the most recognizable, but they will be important pieces in building the depth to the Wild. Minnesota has failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs in the last three years.

Minnesota has agreed to deals at all levels of hockey. Defensemen signed include Greg Pateryn and Matt Bartkowski. Four forwards were also added including Matt Hendricks, J.T. Brown, Eric Fehr, and Mike Liambas. Finally, Fenton signed goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Colorado Avalanche.

Deals also stretched further than just signing free agents. Nick Seeler has agreed to a new three-year contract. Seeler was drafted 131st overall in the 2011 NHL Draft and appeared in 22 games for the Wild last season.

Per the official release from the Wild, it appears that the free agent signings for Fenton and the Wild are over. Fenton may look into the trade market still, but his focus will now shift to working out deals for restricted free agents Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba.

Minnesota opens the preseason on Monday, September 17 against Winnipeg. The regular season begins Thursday, October 4 on the road in Colorado.

