Mike Priefer's days in Minnesota as the team's special teams coordinator have come to an end. He has taken a new position with the Cleveland Browns.

Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune is reporting that Mike Zimmer has said Priefer would not be returning for the 2019 season. Priefer has been on the Vikings staff since the 2011 season. He has held the role as a special teams coordinator during his entire run with the team.

Priefer's run in Minnesota has been filled with twists. In 2014 he was suspended for homophobic remarks that were brought to light by former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe. His name has been loosely brought up in the past as someone who could potentially become a head coach. This talk was mostly brought up after Priefer filled in for Zimmer in a 17-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

It was reported last week that Priefer and the Vikings were in the process of working on a new contract . Those talks have come to an end with Priefer taking a new job in Cleveland.

The Vikings will start the search for a new special team's coordinator immediately.