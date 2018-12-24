Minnesota Vikings Win Assures Detroit Lions Last Place Finish

DETROIT -- The majority of the first half of the Vikings' 27-9 victory Sunday over the Detroit Lions could not have played out worse for Minnesota. As the penalties piled up (seven for 48 yards), so did the runs that went nowhere and drives that stalled. A team that came into Ford Field hoping to lock up its second consecutive playoff berth did very little throughout the first 25 minutes (12 plays, 4 yards, zero points) to show it was capable of returning to the postseason.

The two-minute warning came and went, and then came a 180-degree shift in momentum, igniting a 27-0 run for Minnesota en route to its second straight victory.

The Vikings came into Week 16 needing to beat the Lions and have the Philadelphia Eagles lose to clinch a spot in the postseason. A red-hot Philadelphia team defeating Houston 32-30 means Minnesota's playoff dreams will come down to the final game of the regular season.

With a win over the Bears at home in Week 17, the Vikings are in. Minnesota (8-6-1) could also make the playoffs with a loss to Chicago but would need the Eagles to lose to or tie the Redskins.

