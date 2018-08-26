With Pat Elflein still working on returning from injury, the Minnesota Vikings have made a trade with the New York Giants for center Brett Jones.

It was reported on Sunday (August 26) that Elflein wouldn't return to practice this upcoming week and that he wouldn't be participating in the Vikings fourth and final preseason game. He must be activated off the PUP list prior to the start of the season, otherwise Elflein would have to sit out the first six games of the year.

As insurance, the Minnesota Vikings have traded a 2019 seventh round draft pick to the New York Giants for Brett Jones. Jones was acquired by the Giants in February, 2015 following a stint in the Canadian Football League.

The 27-year old appeared in 30 games for the Giants during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He started 14 of those games with 12 of those at the center position. He played guard in his other two starts, and could be an option to mix into that position once Elflein returns.

