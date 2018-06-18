Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Dennis Green will be the next inductee into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor.

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that Green will be the 24th inductee into the Vikings Ring of Honor on September 23rd during halftime of the Vikings game against the Buffalo Bills. He is the second most winningest coach in Minnesota Vikings history, and second longest tenured coach in team history, both behind Bud Grant.

Green was named as the 5th head coach in Vikings franchise history in January, 1992 and was released with one game remaining in the 2001 season. During his ten-year tenure, the Vikings made the playoffs eight times including trips to the NFC Championship Game during the 1998-1999, and 2000-2001 seasons. Green was 101-70 in his 171 games as head coach of the Vikings.

Minnesota has also announced that Green will be the only person inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor during the 2018 season. Last year the Vikings honored Randy Moss and Ahmad Rashad. Green is the third coach in Vikings history to be inducted following Grant and Jerry Burns.

