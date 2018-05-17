The Minnesota Vikings will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for a couple of training camp practices prior to their preseason game.

With the Vikings moving their training camp away from Mankato, people around Sioux Falls might be looking for an extra reason to make the trip to watch a practice. The announcement of a joint practice between Minnesota and Jacksonville might make the trip worth it.

Minnesota and Jacksonville are set to play against each other as part of Week 3 of the preseason. Prior to that game on Saturday, August 18, the Vikings will host the Jaguars for two joint training camp practices. The two practices will take place on Wednesday and Thursday August 15-16 in Eagan.

Admission to training camp is still free to attend, however tickets will be needed to enter. This is part of a new structure of training camp with the move to Eagan. According to the Vikings.com, tickets will become available sometime during the month of June. There will be approximately 5,000 available tickets.

The two teams last met in 2016 with the Vikings defeating the Jaguars 25-16 in Jacksonville. They will not play against each other during the regular season this year. Based on the NFL schedule rotation, Minnesota and Jacksonville will play again in 2020 with the game in Minnesota.

