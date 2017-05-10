Minnesota Vikings Sign Michael Floyd to One-Year Contract

After battling some legal issues, wide receiver Michael Floyd is getting another shot at the NFL. This time with the team closest to his hometown.

Sources have told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and confirmed by USA Today's Tom Pelissero, that Floyd will sign with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2017 season. Floyd will return to his home state as he was born and raised in St. Paul.

Floyd was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals 13th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent five years with the Cardinals before being released in December, 2016 due to a DUI arrest. He then was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots for the rest of the 2016 season.

During his career, Floyd has 3,781 receiving yards on 246 catches. He has 24 touchdowns in his career, scoring six touchdowns in each the 2014 and 2015 seasons.