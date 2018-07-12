Minnesota Vikings Releasing Limited Number Single Game Tickets

Fans that want to catch a Minnesota Vikings game at US Bank Stadium next season will have a chance to grab a ticket at face value.

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that a limited number of single game tickets will be put on sale on Thursday, July 19th at 10:00 AM. This will be one of the last chances to score a ticket at face value through the Vikings ticket office. Tickets range from $50 and up.

This season the Vikings will host teams out of the NFC West and AFC East as part of the NFL schedule rotation. The home schedule includes their division opponents along with San Francisco, Arizona, Miami, Buffalo, and New Orleans. Minnesota opens the season at home against the 49ers, and they will also close the season at home hosting the Bears on December 30.

Minnesota is coming off a 13-3 season and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game in 2017.

