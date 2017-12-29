Minnesota Vikings Putting Limited Amount Playoff Tickets for Sale

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings who want to attend the upcoming playoff game at US Bank Stadium will have a chance to buy tickets Saturday morning.

Minnesota will host either a wild card (January 6 or 7) or divisional round (January 13 or 14) depending on the results of Week 17. The team is about 95% for sure going to get the first round bye and host a divisional round game.

92% of season ticket holders have purchased their seats for the first playoff game. That has opened up a limited amount of tickets that will be sold online through Ticketmaster.

Tickets will be put on sale at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 30th. They range in price from $80-$255 for general seating and $265-$465 for club seating. Up to four tickets can be purchased per person.