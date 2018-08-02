Minnesota Vikings Promote Multiple People Within Front-Office
Changes in the front-office for the Minnesota Vikings have taken place. The team has promoted five people to executive positions, and many more to front-office spots.
The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have promoted five people to executive positions and have also promoted other people within the front-office. The moves include a new Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development and Strategic Projects down to a new youth football development manager.
Some of the recognizable names from within the front-office that received promotions include project manager Don baker, head trainer Eric Sugarman, and public relations director Bob Hagan.
20 total people within the Minnesota Vikings organization received the promotions as Training Camp began.
Executive Promotions
- Don Becker - Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development and Strategic Project
- George Paton - Vice President of Player Personnel/Assistant General Manager
- Eric Sugarman - Vice President of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer
- Bob Hagan - Vice President of Football and Media Communications
- Jeff Anderson - Vice President of Strategic and Corporate Communications
Front-Office Promotions
- Theresa Baugus – MVC Coach and Manager
- Luke Burson – Manager of Football Information Systems
- John Dvorak – Senior Account Executive
- Michael Huiras - Senior Producer, Live Programming
- Taylar Sievert – Senior Graphic Designer
- Nick Maurer – Director, Corporate Partnerships
- Stuart Morrow – Senior Account Executive
- Sam Newton - Football Communications Manager
- Craig Peters – Senior Editor
- Kendall Peters –Manager, Sales and Engagement Analytics
- Zach Royse – Social Media Strategist
- Genette Sekse – Manager, Engagement and Sales Analytics
- Jordan Struck – Studio Operations Manager
- Nate Vaughn – Senior Producer, Original Content
- Long-time Vikings pro scout Jeff Robinson has transitioned to his new role as Youth Football Development Manager.
