The Helpline Center is holding their annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk/5K on June 17, and a special guest will be coming to town.

Minnesota Vikings longsnapper Kevin McDermott will be coming to Sioux Falls to help out with the Step Forward to Prevent Suicide event. McDermott has appeared in 55 games in his NFL career between the Vikings (32), Baltimore Ravens (7), and San Francisco 49ers (16).

McDermott will give a presentation about the benefits of the Helpline Center, and he will also be on hand to sign autographs.

The Helpline Center has been around South Dakota since 1974. The 211 service is available for anyone who needs support, and they offer help to those that have thoughts about suicide.

This year's Step Forward to Prevent Suicide event will take place at Falls Park on Saturday, June 17th. Registration begins at 8:30 AM with a 9:00 AM start for the 1.5 mile walk and 5K events. There will also be a suicide remembrance ceremony for those lost to suicide.

To register for this year's event, click here.