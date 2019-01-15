Minnesota Vikings Hire Gary Kubiak

From Bronco snow peaks to frozen Viking lakes Gary Kubiak is headed to Minnesota.

As the Super Bowl 50 winning head coach of the Denver Broncos Gary Kubiak left that position after two seasons. Now according to Adam Schefter of ESPN Kubiak finds himself in Minnesota. Why? Different ideas on staffing and offensive philosophies.

The Minnesota Vikings is where Kubiak's son Klint is the Vikings' quarterbacks coach, and Brian Pariani who has worked with Gary Kubiak for more than 20 years was named tight ends coach.

The younger Kubiak has a history with the Vikings as a quality control/assistant wide receivers coach in Minnesota in 2013 and 2014.

ESPN reports that Kubiak will be the next Vikings assistant head coach/offensive adviser. Kevin Stefanski will remain as the Vikings' offensive coordinator.

As a former NFL quarterback Gary Kubiak has been coaching in the pros since 1994. He also won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998 when he was the Broncos offensive coordinator.

