Minnesota Vikings Guard Nick Easton Likely Out for 2018 Season

Nick Easton is unlikely to play during the 2018 Minnesota Vikings season after undergoing surgery.

The 6'3 Easton appeared in 12 games last season for the Vikings, and 11 games in 2016. His 2017 season came to an end in Week 16 after fracturing his ankle. He appeared set to retain his starting left guard position for Minnesota this season, and was even listed as the top player at that position on the first depth chart.

Just days after the release of the unofficial chart, Easton has gone under the knife. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Easton had surgery to fix a herniated disc in his neck.

Easton was undrafted in 2015 and signed with the Baltimore Ravens shortly after the draft concluded. He was then traded to San Francisco and he spent a few months with the 49ers. San Francisco and Minnesota then agreed on a trade that sent Easton to Minnesota in exchange for linebacker Gerald Hodges.

Former University of South Dakota offensive lineman Tom Compton appears to be in position to become the new Vikings starter at left guard.

