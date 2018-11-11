Minnesota Vikings great and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page is going to receive the nations highest civilian honor next week in Washington DC.

Page will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump as it was announced by the White House on Saturday.

Not only did Page star for the Vikings, he also served twenty plus years on the Minnesota Super Court and has been a philanthropist in the Minnesota community.

Over the years, his Page Education Foundation has helped so many as well, with countless scholarships being handed out.

I have had the true honor of hosting an event with Alan Page in Sioux Falls and he was the epitome of class.

Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight was also at that event and he took the time to make an announcement about the greatness of Page and the entire crowd gave him a standing ovation.

In addition to Page, Roger Staubach, Miriam Adelson and Utah Senator Orrin Hatch will received the honor as well.

President Trump will posthumously honor Elvis Presley, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and Babe Ruth.