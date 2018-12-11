Minnesota Vikings Fire OC John DeFilippo

Heading into the 2018 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings and their fans didn't know if their new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo would be back in 2019 because he was such a hot commodity that it was believed he would get a chance as a head coach in the NFL.

Now they are for sure he isn't coming back in 2019 as the Minnesota Vikings fired their offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

According to reports, after a dreadful performance on Monday Night Football, the organization had enough of what was a vanilla offense at best over the last few weeks and dismissed DeFilippo.

It hasn't been all DeFilippo's fault, as the offensive line has played poor and Kirk Cousins has struggled finding continuity within the offense in year one as the Vikings quarterback.

Minnesota currently sits 6-6-1 after their loss on Monday to Seattle and holds the sixth and final playoff spot in the NFC.