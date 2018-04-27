Minnesota finished the second day of the NFL Draft with a new offensive tackle and with an additional draft pick.

The Vikings drafted Pittsburgh offensive tackle Brian O'Neill with the 62nd overall pick. O'Neill is a former tight end that converted to offensive tackle. ESPN had him ranked as the 5th best offensive tackle in the draft and 69th overall prospect.

As "slick Rick" tends to do, Minnesota was able to find a couple of extra draft picks on the second day of the NFL Draft. General Manager Rick Spielman traded out of the late third round for two additional picks.

Minnesota sent the 94th overall pick (30th in Round 3) to Tampa Bay for the 102nd (4th round), and 180th (6th round) picks. This left the Vikings without a 3rd round selection but has set them up for eight picks on Saturday.

4th Round (102)

5th Round (167)

6th Round (180)

6th Round (204)

6th Round (213)

6th Round (218)

7th Round (225)

Those picks will join Mike Hughes (30th pick) as the Minnesota Vikings draft class of 2018.

