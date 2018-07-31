The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to lock up their core players as they have agreed to a five-year extension with wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Diggs and the Vikings have agreed to a new five-year contract extension that will keep Diggs in Minnesota until 2023. The deal is worth about $81 million total.

The 5th round pick for the Vikings in 2015 will finish out his initial contract which ran through the upcoming 2018 before his five-year extension begins. This new contract will run from the 2019 season through the 2023 season with Diggs being able to become an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2024 season. This contract will also take Diggs up to the 30-year-old mark.

With the extension for Diggs, the Vikings have another player locked up until at least the 2020 season according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

The last piece of the core puzzle comes down to linebacker Anthony Barr. Barr is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following this upcoming season. Minnesota will have the ability to use the franchise tag on Barr next offseason in the event they don't come up with a deal.

