For the first time in NFL history, a team has tied 29-29, with those two teams being the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Packers got off to a good start with a blocked punt in the first quarter that resulted in a touchdown.

That was followed up by a Vikings touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell, yet Green Bay was ahead 17-7 at the half.

Green Bay lead most of the second half until Minnesota late drive tied it up 29-29 to force overtime.

During OT, Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson missed two field goals including one which left no time on the clock resulting in the tie.

This wasn't however, the first time the Vikings and Packers have tied, with it occurring twice before, in 1978 and 2013.

In 1978, the score was 10-10 and in 2013 it was 26-26.

The Vikings will host the Buffalo Bills next week while the Packers will go on the road to play the Redskins.