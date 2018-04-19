Minnesota will not open the season by traveling to Philadelphia. Instead the Vikings will have an opportunity to open at home for the second consecutive year.

For the second consecutive year, and for the third time since 2008, Minnesota will open the season schedule at home. The Vikings will host San Francisco in their opening game on Sunday, September 9. Minnesota and San Francisco opened the season against each other back in 2015 at Levi's Stadium.

Opponents for each team were set as soon as the regular season came to an end last season. Minnesota will enter the 2018 season with the 8th toughest schedule based on last year's results.

Other highlights of the Vikings schedule this season include a home Sunday Night Football game against New Orleans, and a trip to New England in Week 13.

2018 Minnesota Vikings Regular Season Schedule:

(Bold = Home Game)

Week 1 - Sunday, September 9: vs. San Francisco 12:00

Week 2 - Sunday, September 16: @ Green Bay 12:00

Week 3 - Sunday, September 23: vs. Buffalo 12:00

Week 4 - Thursday, September 27: @ LA Rams (Thursday Night Football) 7:20

Week 5 - Sunday, October 7: @ Philadelphia 3:25

Week 6 - Sunday, October 14: vs. Arizona 12:00

Week 7 - Sunday, October 21: @ New York Jets 12:00

Week 8 - Sunday, October 28: vs. New Orleans (Sunday Night Football) 7:20

Week 9 - Sunday, November 4: vs. Detroit 12:00

Week 10 - Sunday, November 11: BYE

Week 11 - Sunday, November 18: @ Chicago 12:00

Week 12 - Sunday, November 25: vs. Green Bay (Sunday Night Football) 7:20

Week 13 - Sunday, December 2: @ New England 3:25

Week 14 - Monday, December 10: @ Seattle (Monday Night Football) 7:15

Week 15 - Sunday, December 16: vs. Miami 12:00

Week 16 - Sunday, December 23: @ Detroit 12:00

Week 17 - Sunday, December 30: vs. Chicago 12:00

