Minnesota Vikings 2017 Training Camp Schedule Released

Can you feel it? Football season is slowly inching closer, and now you can start planning your trip to Mankato for Minnesota Vikings training camp.

For the 52nd straight year the Vikings will host training camp on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato. Camp will open up on Thursday, July 23rd and continue through Tuesday, August 8th.

Most days will consist of two-a-days with a morning walk-thru and a full practice in the evening. The standard timeframe most days is 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM walk-thru and 3:00 - 5:00 PM practice.

The most popular night practice returns this year on Saturday, August 5th. Each year the Vikings do one night practice in Blakeslee Stadium in front of about 10,000 people. Fireworks and team introductions follow the practice. This overall, in my opinion, is the best time to go to Vikings training camp. It is the most fun experience of camp and it typically features a scrimmage.

Here's the full schedule as announced by the Minnesota Vikings .

Sunday, July 23

3:00 – 5:00 pm Check-in at Julia Sears Dorm (Select Vikings)

Monday, July 24

10:30 – 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

2:45 – 4:30 pm (Practice)

Tuesday, July 25

10:30 – 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

2:45 – 4:30 pm (Practice)

Wednesday, July 26

9:00 – 10:45 am (Practice)

10:00 am – 1:00 pm Check-in at Julia Sears Dorm

Thursday, July 27

10:30 – 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Friday, July 28

10:30 – 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Saturday, July 29

10:30 - 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Sunday, July 30

10:30 - 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Monday, July 31

10:30 - 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Tuesday, August 1

Players Day Off

Wednesday, August 2

10:30 - 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Thursday, August 3

10:30 - 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Friday, August 4

10:30 - 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Saturday, August 5

10:30 - 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

7:15 – 9:30 pm (Night practice in Blakeslee Stadium) ****

Sunday, August 6

Players Day Off

Monday, August 7

10:30 - 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Tuesday, August 8

10:30 - 11:30 am (Walk-thru)

3:00 – 5:00 pm (Practice)

Wednesday, August 9

Travel to Buffalo

Thursday, August 10

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills – 6:00 pm CT

Friday, August 11

Players Day Off