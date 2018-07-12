Minnesota Twins Win Series Against Kansas City Royals

What a highlight reel from Target Field on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Twins saw the Kansas City Royals jump out to an early 3-run lead. But then Brian Dozier lit it up in the bottom of the 6th inning with a 417 foot launch to the second deck in left field for a home run. With a 6-game hitting streak Dozier has gone yard in his last four games.

As the Twins made their comeback in the middle of the game Logan Morrison stepped to the plate in the same inning and hit into the upper deck of right field for his 11th home run of the year as Minnesota takes the series with an 8-5 win.

According to the Rhett Bollinger of MLB.COM the Twins are still clinging to hope they can contend in the American League Central trailing the Cleveland Indians by eight games.

Minnesota finishes the first half of the season with a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays starting tonight at 7:10 PM with right-hander Kyle Gibson on the mound.

