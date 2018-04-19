Minnesota Twins Win In Game Two 16-Inning Pitchers Dual

In spite of an island-wide power outage the game went on as the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians continued their Puerto Rico Series in San Juan Wednesday.

With generators humming the Twins Jose Berrios took the mound in front of the hometown fans against Carlos Carrasco. And what a pitchers dual. Tied after regulation it wasn't until the 14th inning when a go-ahead solo homer from Edwin Encarnacion would put Cleveland in the sweet spot. But on the first pitch of the bottom of the 14th Minnesota's Miguel Sano crushed a game-tying solo homer.

This game would go 16 innings with Berrios turning out seven scoreless innings. Fellow Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario scored the winning run for Minnesota.

Center fielder Byron Buxton missed Tuesday's Puerto Rico Series opener with a migraine and now has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.

It's an off day today as the Twins head to Tampa Bay for a weekend series with the Rays.

