Minnesota Twins Trade Zach Duke to the Seattle Mariners

The Minnesota Twins have made another move ahead of the deadline as they have traded yet another pitcher.

Twins relief pitcher Zach Duke has been traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two minor league players.

The two minor leaguers the Twins got in return are Chase De Jong and Ryan Costello.

De Jong is currently ranked as a top 30 prospect in the Mariners system.

The Twins have also traded Eduardo Escobar, Ryan Pressly and Lance Lynn.

Time will tell if more Twins players are moved between now and the trade deadline, but one thing is clear, the organization is continuing to look toward the future.

