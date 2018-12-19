Minnesota Twins to Retire Joe Mauer’s Jersey

Kudo's for number 7! No Minnesota Twins player will ever where that jersey again. The Twins organization has announced they will honor Joe Mauer by retiring his uniform number 7 during a pre-game celebration for a yet to be determined date during to the 2019 season.

Mauer joins Harmon Killebrew (No. 3 – 1975), Rod Carew (No. 29 – 1987), Tony Oliva (No. 6 – 1991), Kent Hrbek (No. 14 – 1995), Kirby Puckett (No. 34 – 1997), Bert Blyleven (No. 28 – 2011) and Tom Kelly (No. 10 – 2012) as the ninth Twins player or manager to have his number retired by the organization.

The St. Paul native ranks first on the Twins all-time list in doubles (428) and times on base (3,087); second in games (1,858), hits (2,123) and walks (939); fifth in RBI (923) and 11th in home runs (143).

Mauer was selected first overall by the Twins in the 2001 First-Year Player Draft out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School. He would go on to play all 15 major league seasons with the Twins, joining Tony Oliva as the only player in club history to do so.