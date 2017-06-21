Minnesota Twins to Play Two Games in Puerto Rico in 2018

The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians have agreed to play two games during the 2018 season in Puerto Rico.

Minnesota made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. The games will be played in San Juan during the early part of the regular season on April 17th and 18th.

This will be the first trip to Puerto Rico for a regular season game for both teams.

Puerto Rico has hosted regular season games for MLB dating back to 2001. The last regular season games to take place there was back in 2010 when the Marlins and Mets played a three game series.