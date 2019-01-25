The Minnesota Twins will add two more members into its Twins Hall of Fame during the 2019 season.

This year's inductees include former Twins closer Joe Nathan, and former Twins President Jerry Bell. Nathan spent seven seasons with the Twins from 2004-2011 and recorded 260 total saves. He was named as an American League All-Star four times during his tenure with the Twins and helped lead the team to an AL Central crown in 2004, 2006, and 2009.

Bell was the team's president from 1987-2002. Under his time with the team, the Twins won the World Series in 1987 and 1991. He was also instrumental in the development of Target Field.

Since the 2000 season, the Minnesota Twins have inducted players, managers, coaches, and off-field management into the team's personal Hall of Fame during one of the weekends during the season. The upcoming 2019 Hall of Fame weekend will take place August 3rd and 4th when the Twins face Kansas City at Target Field.