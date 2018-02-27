South Dakota State and Minnesota Twins' fans will have a chance to cheer on two of their favorite teams this summer in Minneapolis.

The Major League Baseball team is hosting SDSU Night at Target Field, Thursday, July 12, when the Twins take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 PM. Festivities that night will include an honorary first pitch by a Jackrabbit alum and more. The Twins will donate a portion of each ticket purchased through this special ticket package to the SDSU Alumni Association.

Minnesota Twins

The ticket packages range in price from $21 to $69 per seat and include an exclusive co-themed SDSU/Twins cap. Ticket package holders can pick up their caps beginning at 5:00 PM on game night at the Target Field Station, around the corner from Gate 6 at the northwest corner of Target Field (near 5th Street).