Minnesota Twins Tickets On Sale for Opening Day

Hey Twins fans are you ready for some baseball? Tickets for opening day of the 2019 season will go on sale Tuesday, December 18 at 10:00 AM.

And here's a bonus - the first 30,000 fans in attendance for the Home Opener on March 28 vs. the Cleveland Indians will receive a Minnesota Twins branded puffer vest.

For a limited time all fans purchasing tickets for 2019 home games in March, April and May (excluding the Home Opener) will receive 19% off the normal ticket price. Season Ticket Holders and Group Organizers will have access to a special pre-sale which will begin December 17 at 10:00 AM. The balance of regular season tickets will go on-sale January 22, 2019.

Tickets for this special offer can be purchased at twinsbaseball.com or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS (800-338-9467) starting December 18, the first time in Target Field history that single-game tickets have gone on sale prior to the New Year. In addition, season plans and group ticket packages are on sale now.