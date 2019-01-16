Minnesota Twins Single-Game Tickets on Sale

Step into the on-deck circle and get ready to choose the games you want to attend at Target Field this season for the Minnesota Twins. The single-game tickets will go on sale at 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 22 at twinsbaseball.com, using MLB Ballpark app, calling 1-800-33-TWINS, or by visiting the main ticket office located near Gate 29 at Target Field.

You want opening day? Better schedule PTO for Thursday, March 28. That's the season home opener for the Twins when they kick off the 2019 season against the Cleveland Indians at 3:10 PM. This is the 23rd time Minnesota has opened the season at home.

Enjoy the season opening series while you can because the Twins then go on the road for seven games against Kansas City, Philadelphia and the New York Mets. They return back at Target Field on Friday, April 12 for a three day weekend series against the Detroit Tigers.

Listen locally to all Twins baseball on Information 1000 KSOO.