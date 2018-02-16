Minnesota Twins Single-Game Tickets on Sale This Saturday

You've had enough of winter sports and it's almost time to head to the ballpark.

The 2018 Major League Baseball season is just a few weeks away and for Minnesota Twins fans you'll be able to purchase your single-game tickets beginning Saturday, February 17th. Several options to buy tickets include full season, 40-game plan, 20-game plan, weekend games, flex plan and the pick 10 plan.

Minnesota opens the season on the road at Baltimore on March 29 then a pair at Pittsburgh before the season home opener at Target Field with Seattle on Thursday, March 5.

News update: It was a blow for fans when the Twins released the news that starter Ervin Santana underwent surgery on his right middle finger. Santana should be out the first two to four weeks of the regular season.

The Twins have also released their Special Events and Promotions calendar with several dates for the entire season.

All Minnesota Twins games will air on Information 1000 KSOO.

See Also: