Minnesota Twins Shut-Out Cardinals

You take the good games with the bad games and lately the Minnesota Twins have seemed to turn things around to give us the good stuff.

On a four-game winning streak the Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in the first of two games.

Fernando Romero is getting comfortable in his new role and went six scoreless innings in the 6-0 win. Joel Harris covering the Twins on MLB.com reports that the Twins starter hasn't given up an earned run in his first 11 1/3 innings in the big leagues.

And this is just the boost Twins fans have been wanting.

Eddie Rosario has now hit in eight straight games.

Minnesota has won 13 of their last 16 games against National League opponents dating to last year. St. Louis had its season-best five-game winning streak snapped.

Early game today as Jake Odorizzi gets the start for the Twins at 12:15 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

See Also: